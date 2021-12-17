LL Cool J Will Rock The Ball For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’; Billy Porter, Karol G & Others Also Set

The stages are set for this year’s 50th anniversary edition of ABC’s holiday staple Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J will play a pre-midnight set in Times Square, and Emmy-winning Pose alum Billy Porter with perform a medley aboard the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River as part of the annual NYE show.

Karol G Mega Agency

Also just added to the Manhattan bill are reggaeton act Karol G, Rock Hall of Famers Journey and R&B singer Chlöe.

They join previously announced performers including Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico and a Los Angeles bill that includes Ciara, Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker, Big Boi, OneRepublic and French Montana.

Ryan Seacrest will host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for a 17th year from Times Square, joined by rookie co-hosts Porter from New Orleans, Liza Koshy in NYC and Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico — the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown.

ABC’s 50th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest starts at 8 p.m. on December 31.

