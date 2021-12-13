You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
New Line Acquires ‘The Naughty One’ From Scribe Zach Helm For HBO Max

Zach Helm UTA; New Line Cinema

EXCLUSIVE: New Line has picked up the original pitch The Naughty One from writer Zach Helm for HBO Max in a competitive situation.

The movie, which Helm will write, is an action comedy set around Christmas. The storyline is being kept under wraps.

Berlanti/Schechter Films‘ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce and Michael McGrath will serve as EP.

Helm is known for writing several movies including Stranger Than Fiction and Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, which he also directed.

He also co-wrote the upcoming 20th Century Studios/New Regency movie Deep Water based on Patricia Highsmith’s eponymous novel starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The movie reps Oscar nominated filmmaker Adrian Lyne’s first directorial since 2002’s Unfaithful.

Helm is represented by UTA, Lindsay Williams at Gotham Group, and attorney David Matlof at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof & Fishman.

