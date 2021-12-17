‘New Amsterdam’ Star Ryan Eggold Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television; Kara Frias Named Head Of Development For His Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-director Ryan Eggold has inked a new first-look deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop projects across various platforms.

On the heels of his deal, Eggold also has hired Kara Frias as Head of Development for his production company, Analog A Productions.

“Over the past four seasons of New Amsterdam, Ryan has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Dr. Max Goodwin, a beloved doctor who asks the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” said Erin Underhill, President of UTV. “With this new partnership, we are excited to further our collaboration with Ryan, Kara and Analog A Productions, and look forward to creating innovative content that resonates with viewers and speaks to a global audience. We can’t wait to dive in with this talented team!”

Said Eggold: “I’m excited to dive into the kind of storytelling that appeals to me. Honest, relatable, funny, insightful … exploring interpersonal human relationships, as well as relationships to the self as we try to make sense of an ever-evolving world around us. Being known as an actor and not yet a content creator, I’m thrilled to push into this new space and couldn’t have better partners. Universal Television has become a home to me for many years now. I’ve experienced first-hand the care they take in dealing with their creative partners, as well as their decades of experience connecting with audiences in the ways they know and love while looking for new and exciting ways to shape relevant stories. And I couldn’t have gotten luckier than to find Kara as a partner and executive. She’s incredibly bright, driven and has a clarity of voice that will lay the foundation for Analog as we begin to build this company.”

Along with starring in Eggold on Universal Television’s and NBC’s New Amsterdam, Eggold’s acting credits include The Blacklist, The Blacklist: Redemption, 90210 and Dirt. On the film side, he recently starred in the critical darling Never Rarely Sometimes Always and BlacKkKlansman. He also wrote, directed and produced the 2017 feature Literally, Right Before Aaron starring Justin Long, Cobie Smulders and John Cho.

Frias is an accomplished development and current executive with 10 years of experience developing compelling and long-running content. Previously, she was Director of Development at Insurrection Media, where she produced Tiny Pretty Things for Netflix and Dead Girls Detective Agency for Snapchat. Before that, she climbed the ladder at companies including CAA, Participant Media and 20th Century Fox.

“I’m thrilled to work with Ryan and our remarkable partners at Universal Television,” Frias said. “Ryan is an incredible talent who has a natural instinct for compelling characters and a sharp creative voice. I look forward to building Analog with him into a true home for innovative ideas and a place to channel a passion for quality storytelling into undeniable content.”

Analog A Productions will focus on projects that feature elevated love stories for all genres, exploring hope, laughter, tragedy and the complexity of relationships. Developing original stories, adapting IP and working directly with creators to produce compelling content for all platforms.

Eggold is represented by Management 360, Gersh and attorney David Matlof.