‘Money Heist’ & ‘Lost In Space’ Continue To Lead Netflix’s Top 10 TV List

No change at the top of Netflix’s latest most-watched series list.

Money Heist and Lost in Space continue in the top spots of non-English-language and English-language series respectively.

The Spanish drama racked up an impressive 148M hours viewed between December 6 and 12, coming after last week, where it scored 190M hours.

Similarly, the third and final season of the reimagining of the classic 1960s sci-fi series made it two weeks at the top with 36.8M views, down from 47.3M last week. The show’s first season was also in third spot with 23.2M hours viewed and season two had 15.2M hours viewed as the Toby Stephens and Molly Parker-fronted drama continued to find binge viewers.

The third season of Titans crept into second spot with 26M hours viewed.

Elsewhere, on the English-language TV list were the fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which scored 17.4M hours viewed, the first season of The Witcher with 14.2M hours viewed, Arcane, which was watched for 13.5M hours, Maid, which recorded 12.5M hours viewed, True Story, which was watched for 12.2M hours and the fourth season of Selling Sunset, which sold 11.1M hours.

On the international front, Money Heist’s first season came in third with 19.9M hours viewed and the second season had 8.2M hours viewed.

The second season of The Queen of Flow was in second position with a very respectable 50M hours viewed with its first season racking up a separate 14.5M hours. Squid Game continue with another 18.2M hours, The King’s Affection knighted 16.7M hours, Carinha de Anjo logged 11.2M hours, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was watched for 9.7M hours and Hellbound scored 9.5M hours.