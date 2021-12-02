Netflix Returns To ‘Death To 2021’; Adds Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, William Jackson Harper To Comedy Landmark

Netflix is returning to the Death to 2021 comedy landmark special, with Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing and The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper joining the cast.

Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman and British comedians Samson Kayo and Diane Morgan also return after featuring in last year’s Death to 2020. A teaser trailer today for the show, which drops on December 27, shows Morgan as Gemma Nerrick, one of the world’s five most average citizens, on a Zoom date with a man called Geoff.

The one-off comedy landmark mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters.

Charlie Brooker’s indie Broke & Bones is once again behind the satire, with Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell exec producing and BBC Comedy Commissioning Editor Caudell lead-writing. Jack Clough and Josh Ruben are directing.

Last year’s show was narrated by Laurence Fishburne and also featured Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Kumail Nanjiani and was dropped as much of the world was in lockdown.

You can watch the clip below