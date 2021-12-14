Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Beats Out Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ And ‘Jungle Cruise’ On Movie-Heavy Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

In a movie-centric week, Netflix’s Red Notice outdid two earlier 2021 releases that have just surfaced on Disney+, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise.

Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, drew more than 1.8 billion minutes of streaming for the week of November 8 to 14. That was far more than the nearly 1.1 billion for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and 908 million for Jungle Cruise, which also stars Johnson.

The latter two films had been released earlier in the year — Shang-Chi in September in theaters and Jungle Cruise in both theaters and as a Premier Access streaming title. Premier Access releases cost $30 on top of a Disney+ subscription during a limited window. The company established the release pattern in 2020 with Mulan, when theaters were closed in many parts of the world due to Covid. Once original movies become available at no additional charge on Disney+, they typically see a bump in viewership.

One more original movie, Love Hard, also cracked the top 10, making it the first time since Nielsen started issuing the streaming numbers in mid-2020 that four films appeared on the chart. Love Hard is a romantic comedy starring Nina Dobrev, who is known for her turns on Vampire Diaries and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

While the streaming numbers are often reported after a month’s delay, by arrangement with streaming providers, Nielsen took an additional few days to release this week’s chart. The company usually releases the chart every Thursday and did not offer an explanation for the delay. The streaming tracker counts only viewership via a TV screen, meaning mobile is not in the mix, and figures are only for the U.S. and only for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+. (HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock are among the broad-audience services without regular Nielsen numbers.)

Red Notice, which Netflix itself has already crowned as its most-watched movie of all time on a global basis, played evenly across the 18-34, 35-49 and 50-64 age brackets, Nielsen said.

Jungle Cruise skewed comparatively older, with one-third of its viewing from people 50 and older and another 30% from 35-49-year-olds.

As the first Marvel film with a predominately Asian cast, Shang-Chi drew 10% of its viewership in Asian-American households, the highest concentration of any top title on the chart.

The week’s chart was unusually weighted toward original movies and series, with Seinfeld the only acquired title on the list. Given the total viewership metric, long-running shows like NCIS or Grey’s Anatomy typically accumulate enough minutes of viewing to make the top 10.

Here is the full chart:

Red Notice (Netflix) – film, 1.843 billion minutes of streaming

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (Disney+) – film, 1.072B

Jungle Cruise (Disney+) – film, 908 million min.

CoComelon (Netflix) – film, 15 episodes, 812M min.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) – 30 eps., 769M min.

You (Netflix) – 30 eps., 675M min.

Love Hard (Netflix) – film, 646M min.

Seinfeld (Netflix) – 166 eps., 629M min.

Big Mouth (Netflix) – 49 eps., 598M min.

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 73 eps., 576M min.