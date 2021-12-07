Netflix Partners With IllumiNative For Program Bolstering Indigenous Producers

Netflix is partnering with the non-profit organization IllumiNative on a new program, designed to support the work of early and mid-career Indigenous producers.

The year-long program will kick off in April of 2022, supporting a cohort of seven. Through it, fellows will develop a current project, attend monthly workshops with notable writers, directors, producers and casting agents, and benefit from other mentoring and networking opportunities, receiving a a $25,000 stipend to support their work.

The inaugural IllumiNative Producers Program will kick off with a digital intensive, introducing fellows to Netflix execs as well as other Indigenous creatives. Subsequent monthly virtual training sessions will focus on a variety of topics, including development, financing, distribution and marketing.

Netflix’s new partnership with IllumiNative is part of its Fund for Creative Equity—an initiative through which the streamer looks to help create more behind-the-camera opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Courtesy of IllumiNative; Netflix

“We’re so excited to announce our partnership with Netflix in launching the IllumiNative Producers Program to ensure Indigenous creatives are empowered and uplifted in an authentic and powerful way. It is our hope to equip Indigenous creatives with resources and tools to advance their careers in the entertainment industry,”said IllumiNative’s Founder and Executive Director, Crystal Echo Hawk. “The producers program is a direct and crucial investment in Indigenous producers and our community. By supporting the next generation of Native producers, we can increase Native representation and support authentic stories that showcase the talent and skill of Native storytellers.”

“IllumiNative does tremendous work advocating for Indigenous representation in the entertainment industry. Together we want to create more opportunities behind the camera that can bring authentic portrayals of communities that are underrepresented on screen,” added Netflix’s Manager of External Affairs, Stephanie Shih. “We are honored to partner with them on a program that will help create more opportunities for Indigenous decision-makers in the industry.”

The deadline to apply for the IllumiNative Producers Program is February 21, 2022. To qualify for it, each applicant must identify as Native, be attached as a producer to one or more current projects with rights to IP they are looking to adapt, and agree to participate in the program fully. More information on the program from the Native woman-led racial and social justice organization can be found here.