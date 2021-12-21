Netflix Makes Nadine Labaki Starrer ‘Perfect Strangers’ Its First Arabic Original Movie

Netflix has boarded the upcoming Arabic-language version of hit movie property Perfect Strangers, which becomes the streamer’s first Arabic-language Original movie.

The 18th national remake of the smash Italian movie stars Lebanese icon Nadine Labaki, Egyptian star Mona Zaki, Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Abou Abboud.

The feature tells the story of seven close friends who get together for dinner and decide to play a game that involves them placing their cell phones on the dinner table, and agreeing to openly share every call, text and voice message as it comes. What starts out as fun, quickly unfolds into an uncharted path of untold secrets that reveals more than what they wish to share.

Netflix is lining up a 20 January 2022 release in 190 countries. Pic is produced by Front Row Filmed Entertainment, Film Clinic, Empire Entertainment and Yalla Yalla.

Also revealed today is that Middle East stalwart Front Row has signed a first look production deal with Netflix, a significant step for a content creator in the region.