Netflix & Michael Starrbury Adapt David F. Walker Comic ‘The Hated’ For Potential Western Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the David F. Walker action comic The Hated for a potential live action western series. The prime mover here is Michael Starrbury, the Emmy-nominated writer who teamed with Ava DuVernay on When They See Us and Colin in Black & White, the Netflix series on Colin Kaepernick. Starrbury will be EP along with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askariah, Walker and Sean Owolo.

It’ll be a female-driven post-Civil War revisionist history western, based on the exploits of Araminta Free, a gun-slinging bounty hunter in a world where the Civil War ended differently – instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two. Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head. Solid Comix publishes it.

Starrbury is under a multi-year deal at Netflix to develop programming, and he’s got a deal to write the New Line comedy The Come Up, directed by Oscar-winning Hair Love creator Matthew Cherry. Walker’s other comic book work includes co-creating Bitter Root, set at Legendary with Regina King directing and Ryan Coogler producing, and Naomi, the DC Comics book he co-created with Brian Michael Bendis, which is currently in production at CW with DuVernay Exec Producing.

Starrbury is repped by Circle of Confusion, CAA, and attorney Rob Szymanski. Askarieh is repped by attorney Peter Grossman; Walker and Owolo were repped by attorney Marios Rush.