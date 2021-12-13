Netflix Signs Development Deal With Kalinda Vazquez; Sets YA Thriller As First Project

Netflix signed a multi-year overall deal with creator, writer, and producer Kalinda Vazquez (Star Trek: Discovery, Fear The Walking Dead). Under the terms of the deal, she will create, write and produce new series and other projects at the streamer.

Vazquez is already writing and developing her first project Arbor Hall, an original YA concept that blends mystery, thriller, and genre story elements.

It tells the story of a Latinx teen girl who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her best friend on the campus of their exclusive boarding school. Along the way, she discovers an underbelly of her school that is far darker than just money and privilege.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Netflix family – it is a huge honor and joy to have a creative home at a place where originality is trumpeted and creators’ unique visions are fostered. I am so excited for what is to come,” Vazquez said in a statement.

Added Alex Sapot, Netflix Director, Overall Deals, “Kalinda is a rare talent with a passion for genre storytelling and a trove of ideas and original concepts. We’re thrilled and privileged to support her vision and bring her distinctive voice, characters, and stories to the forefront.”

Vazquez is an upper-level film and TV writer who has worked on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Short Treks, Fear the Walking Dead, Runaways, and Once Upon A Time.

She is currently writing an untitled Star Trek movie for Paramount and Bad Robot, as well as adapting the sci-fi novel Roadmarks as a series for HBO with George R.R. Martin producing.

Vazquez is repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and attorney Bruce Gellman.