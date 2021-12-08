‘The Power Of The Dog’ & ‘Lost In Space’ Lead Netflix’s Weekly Charts

As the awards-season buzz builds for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, the western starring Benedict Cumberbatch led all films on the streamer this past week.

Also starring Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst, the film from writer-director Jane Campion was streamed for 27.2 million hours during the week of November 29-December 5. The Power of the Dog hit the platform Friday.

Holdovers snagged the next four slots on the chart, led by recent chart-topper Red Notice (No. 3, 25.4 million hours). They’re followed by the first-week films Single All the Way, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

Over on the TV side, Season 3 of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot topped the weekly TV by a mile, with nearly 47.4 million hours streamed during the week. The new episodes arrived December 1. The series’ first season ranked No. 4 with 20.9 million hours. Also notable is the limited series Maid, which placed eighth but clocks a 10th consecutive week in the top 10.

Also new to the list this week are Season 1 of competition series School of Chocolate (No. 6, 17.1 million hours) and Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (No. 7, 16.9M). Last week’s No. 1 TV title, You, rounds out the top 10 this time with nearly 12.5 million hours viewed.

The French comedy Spoiled Brats tops the non-English-language film chart with 26.7 million hours, more than double its nearly rival. Spain’s Money Heist: Part 5 again leads the non-English TV chart this week, more than tripling the No. 2 title with an eye-grabbing 189.92 million hours. Global phenomenon Squid Game continues its scintillating run with a 12th straight week in the top 10 (No. 4, 21.2M).

