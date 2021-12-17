‘NCIS: LA’ Set Becomes Part Of Real-Life Crime Story As LAPD Arrests Suspect In Overdose Deaths Of Model & Friend

Police today confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of a model Christy Giles and her architect friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola last month.

One of the men, 42-year-old Brandt Osborn was arrested on the set of CBS’s NCIS LA at 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Osborn was an extra on the show, being used in a pedestrian scene shooting near the corner of Cahuenga and Hollywood Blvd. While he was arrested on the set, there is no indication that he was anywhere near the primary cast.

The alleged victims Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and Cabrales-Arzola were last seen at an apartment in the Pico- Robertson neighborhood before their bodies were dumped outside a Southern California Hospital in Culver City and a Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.

Giles was already dead when she was found outside the hospital on Nov. 13. Cabrales-Arzola was admitted in critical condition. Her family took her off life support a day before her 27th birthday on Nov. 27.

This morning, the Los Angeles Police Department identified Osborn and the other two men who were arrested.

David Pearce, 37, was booked on suspicion of manslaughter, with bail set at $1 million.

Michael Ansbach, 47, was booked on suspicion of accessory to manslaughter, with bail set at $100,000.

Brandt Osborn, 42, booked on accessory to manslaughter, with bail set at $100,000.

“It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in the City of Los Angeles,” police said in a statement.

“West Bureau Homicide detectives responded and continue to investigate this case. Three suspects were identified and arrested with the assistance of the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and Metropolitan Division. Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” said police.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” said the statement. “The case against these three men will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing consideration on Friday.”

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, said earlier that police contacted him about the arrests on Wednesday.

“Even if they get charged to the fullest extent of the law, no amount of legal justice will bring back Christy and Hilda,” Cilliers told Fox 11.

Cilliers had been quoted in previous published reports as saying video exists of three masked men dressed in

black who pulled up to the hospital and pushed the model’s body out of a Toyota Prius without license plates.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola exchanged text messages hours before they were found, appearing to have called an Uber to leave the apartment.

The women’s family members have claimed they were possibly drugged against their will at some point before they were found.

KABC 7 reported that a toxicology report found heroin in Cabrales-Arzola’ system.

The toxicology report on Giles’ body has not been released and her cause of death has been deferred.

City News Service contributed to this report.