‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock.

The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years.

World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly News viewership in a year.

In the adults 18-49 demo, NBC Nightly News posted 1.09 million, compared to 1.05 million for World News Tonight and 678,000 for CBS Evening News. In the 25-54 demo, World News Tonight came out on top, with 1.48 million viewers, compared to 1.47 million for NBC Nightly News and 942,000 for CBS Evening News.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by NBC News and ABC News.

ABC News pointed out that because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the averages for ABC and CBS were based on two days of the week, Monday and Tuesday, but NBC’s was based on three days, Monday, Tuesday and Friday. That’s because of preemptions and other factors during the week, with certain telecasts excluded from the measurement.

For the month of November, World News Tonight drew an average of 8.25 million viewers, compared to 7.14 million for NBC Nightly News and 5.2 million for CBS Evening News. In the adults 25-54 demo, World News Tonight topped with 1.47 million, compared to 1.27 million for NBC Nightly News and 893,000 for CBS Evening News. In the 18-49 demo, the numbers were 991,000 for World News Tonight, 886,000 for NBC Nightly News and 621,000 for CBS Evening News. World News Tonight has been leading in total viewers and key demos season to date.