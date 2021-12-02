NBC’s ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Wins Wednesday Viewers, Ties With ‘The Masked Singer’ & ‘Survivor’ In Demo

NBC’s 89th annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center was the shining star of Wednesday primetime as the holiday special drew in the night’s biggest audience.

Earning a 0.8 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.96 million viewers per fast affiliates, the NBC special was down from the 2020 iteration (1.1,7.11M). The special saw Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Rocker come together as hosts. Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Pentatonix were among the night’s performers.

Despite winning the most viewers of the night, Christmas In Rockefeller Center wasn’t alone at the top of demo ratings as it tied with Survivor (0.8,5.50M) and The Masked Singer (0.8, 4.02M). The two shows were both down from their pre-Thanskgiving iterations.

Later in the night, ABC peaked with The Conners (0.5, 3.24M), which was slightly down in viewers from the previous week. Additional titles in the 9 p.m. hour, Tough As Nails (0.4, 2.76M) and Alter Ego (0.4, 1.90M) were steady in demo rating but also fell in viewers.

In the following hour, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (0.6, 4.32M) followed up the tree lighting and bested CSI: Vegas (0.4, 3.96M) and A Million Little Things (0.2, 1.89M).

The CW’s night peaked now with Beebo Saves Christmas (0.1, 0.23M) but rather with World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (0.1, 0.43M).