NATO Ups Two: Jackie Brenneman Exec VP, General Counsel; Todd Halstead Head Of Government Relations

Cinema trade group the National Association of Theatre Owners has promoted Jackie Brenneman to executive VP and general counsel, which it called a new, “second-in-command” position, and named Todd Halstead director of Government Relations and Strategy Development.

The leadership moves are meant to increase the Association’s reach and effectiveness, NATO said.

Brenneman has served NATO in a variety of capacities since 2014 after joining as manager of Industry Relations from the law firm Foley & Lardner in Los Angeles. During the pandemic she helped develop and lead implementation of essential government relief programs that helped domestic exhibitors “survive the existential challenges of these times” the group said. Theaters were shuttered for months and struggled to attract patrons once they opened their doors.

“Jackie is poised to help lead the industry into a new era,” said NATO chair and Marcus Theatres CEO Rolando Rodriguez. “NATO members, team colleagues and I have all been inspired through these difficult times by her keen intellect, strategic foresight, passion and tireless work ethic.”

Halstead first joined NATO’s government relations team in 2007 after working on Capitol Hill. He later moved from his full-time position in the national association to lead a NATO-affiliated regional association, the Theater Owners of Mid-America (TOMA), while continuing to help NATO as a part-time strategy consultant on key industry projects.

“I can think of no one in the industry with Todd’s breadth of experience and insight in federal government relations, state and local government relations, and the long-term development of industry strategies,” said NATO CEO John Fithian. “We are thrilled to have Todd back home full-time in a key management position.”

NATO is the largest exhibition trade org in the world, representing owners of more than 35,000 movie screens in all 50 states and over 32,000 additional screens in 101 countries worldwide.