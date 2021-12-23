National Board Of Review Postpones Annual Gala Due To Omicron

The National Board of Review announced this morning that they will postpone their annual Gala, which was set to be held on Jan. 11, 2022 in New York City, to a later date. NBR is the latest awards gala to postpone during the upcoming Oscar season due to the rising Omicron variant alongside Critics Choice Awards and AFI Luncheon. Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled their awards gala.

NBR President Annie Schulhof said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala. We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees, safely, at a later time.”

Further details on the postponement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The National Board of Review’s awards celebrate the art of cinema, with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as their signature honors the Freedom of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

This year NBR named UAR/MGM’s Licorice Pizza as Best Film and its director Paul Thomas Anderson as Best Director. Will Smith won Best Actor for Warner Bros’ King Richard, Rachel Zegler was named Best Actress for 20th Century Studios/Amblin/Disney’s West Side Story, with Ciarán Hinds taking Best Supporting Actor for Focus Features’ Belfast and Aunjanue Ellis winning Best Supporting Actress for King Richard.