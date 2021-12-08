You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Naomi’: Stephanie March Joins Cast Of The CW Superhero Series As Recurring

Stephanie March
Stephanie March has joined the cast of the CW’s upcoming series Naomi, alongside star Kaci Walfall. The series comes from Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship.

Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

March will play Akira. Originally from a planet far away, Akira finds herself in hiding on Earth when Naomi seeks her out, looking for answers.

2021-22 The CW New Series

The series also features series regulars Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno. Additional cast members include Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig and Will Meyers. Amanda Marsalis directs the pilot. Naomi is set to land in 2022.

Blankenship and DuVernay will write and exec produce. The project will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

March appeared in multiple seasons of Law & Order: SVU as DA Alexandra Cabot. Her recent credits also include Lifetime’s A House on Fire, A President Show Documentary and Neon Joe. Additional credits on the TV side include 30 RockHappy EndingsRescue MeGrey’s AnatomyOdd Mom OutMade in JerseyNightcap and Conviction. March also has appeared in such films as The Invention of LyingMr. & Mrs. SmithWho We Are NowThe TreatmentFalling for Grace and Innocence.

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment.

