‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ on Broadway Sunday Performances Cancelled Due To Covid-19 Detection Within The Company

Looks like Mrs. Doubtfire is battling the Coronavirus as the 2:30pm and 7:30pm performances of Mrs Doubtfire on Broadway were cancelled today December 12. The production just returned to Broadway October 21, and officially opened December 5.

Broadway World reports that during their routine daily Covid testing at the Sondheim theater, there was detection of a positive Covid-19 test within the company. There are no details on who specifically tested positive for Covid, but daily testing is done to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the production, in addition to protecting audience members from potential exposure. It is mandatory that all cast and company members be vaccinated.

Those who purchased tickets can receive a full refund by contacting Telecharge or going to their website Telecharge.com