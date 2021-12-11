Morgan Selzer Former VP Of Programming At Country Music Television Promoted To Chief Content Officer At Headspace

EXCLUSIVE: Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, announced today the promotion of Morgan Selzer to Chief Content and Studios Officer.

Selzer will be responsible for overseeing all content strategy and production and that live both inside and outside of the mindfulness app, along with overseeing all brand, talent and content partnerships.

Since joining Headspace in 2019, Selzer helped to grow the multi-platform production studio Headspace. The team brought in artists, writers, producers, comedians, actors, and directors, while also collaborating with mindfulness and scientific experts to create powerful content that allows people to live healthier and happier lives.

Under Morgan’s leadership, the team developed a slate of new and thought-provoking podcasts, including the Webby Award-winning Radio Headspace with Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, The Gift of Forgiveness hosted by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and The Yes Theory Podcast, featuring the creators of the popular YouTube channel Yes Theory.

“Morgan is a highly effective and innovative leader and an invaluable asset to Headspace. Her appointment as Chief Content and Studios Officer comes at a pivotal moment for our organization and brand – as we seek to expand the reach and impact of mental health & wellness services to and for all,” said Leslie Witt, Chief Product & Design Officer, Headspace. “Morgan finds ways to harness her background in development, production and storytelling to supercharge our mission. She and her team know how and where to reach new audiences – and to get people engaged with and even excited about investing in mindfulness and their mental health.”

Prior to Headspace, Morgan was the Senior Vice President of Program Development at Country Music Television (CMT), where she led the CMT’s development strategy team, and generated new programming concepts, and oversaw all aspects of production and development. With nearly seven years at CMT, Morgan launched a string of series including Nashville, Music City, and revived the hit series, Wife Swap.