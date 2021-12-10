Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: “I’ll Miss It All So Much”

Micky Dolenz paid tribute to his longtime friend and Monkees bandmate Michael Nesmith in a heartfelt statement today.

The statement reads, in full:

I’m heartbroken.

I’ve lost a dear friend and partner.

I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick.

I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.

Rest in peace, Nez.

All my love, Mick

Dolenz, the Monkees’ drummer and singer who paid tribute to Nesmith on his latest album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, completed a farewell tour with the singer-guitarist-songwriter just last month.

Nesmith died today of natural causes at his home in Carmel Valley, Ca. He was 78. Former bandmate Peter Tork died in 2019, and singer Davy Jones died in 2012.

Dolenz was joined by other actors, musicians and colleagues remembering Nesmith today. Here’s a sampling:

— Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) December 10, 2021

Peace & love, Mike Nesmith 💔 pic.twitter.com/pskMVUFqkF — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) December 10, 2021

Rest In Peace Michael Nesmith✌️💔❤️ https://t.co/tuD8WRd7ON — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 10, 2021

My first big artistic hero, Mike Nesmith. He’s a big part of who I am. It’s love you bring, no that I can’t deny. With your wings, you helped me learn to fly. Sweet Young Mike Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/10NTUoT2CG — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) December 10, 2021

#RIPMikeNesmith. Thank you for The Monkees, Elephant Parts, MTV & REPO MANhttps://t.co/SJDWlru3x6 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 10, 2021

Sadden by the news of the death of Mike Nesmith of the Monkees. Arguably, one of the originators of Americana music, he wrote some of their best songs that were albums tracks-and in many peoples opinion helped create MTV. Turned down the offer to run it in the beginning. pic.twitter.com/0SELfmTBxW — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) December 10, 2021