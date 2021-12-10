You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: “I’ll Miss It All So Much”

Michael Nesmith, left, and Micky Dolenz c. 1967 Everett Collection

Micky Dolenz paid tribute to his longtime friend and Monkees bandmate Michael Nesmith in a heartfelt statement today.

The statement reads, in full:

I’m heartbroken.

I’ve lost a dear friend and partner.

I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick.

I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.

Rest in peace, Nez.

All my love, Mick

Dolenz, the Monkees’ drummer and singer who paid tribute to Nesmith on his latest album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, completed a farewell tour with the singer-guitarist-songwriter just last month.

Nesmith died today of natural causes at his home in Carmel Valley, Ca. He was 78. Former bandmate Peter Tork died in 2019, and singer Davy Jones died in 2012.

Dolenz was joined by other actors, musicians and colleagues remembering Nesmith today. Here’s a sampling:

 

