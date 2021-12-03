Michael Smerconish To Fill Chris Cuomo’s Shoes, Timeslot On CNN Next Week

CNN confirmed today that Michael Smerconish, who hosts his eponymous weekly program on the network each Saturday, will fill in for Chis Cuomo, anchoring CNN’s nightly 9 p.m ET slot, when Cuomo Prime Time is usually seen. That program’s host was suspended this week after a new information shed new light on his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s response to sexual harassment claims. Smerconish has filled in for Cuomo in the past.

This week, the network has been airing a second hour of lead-in program Anderson Cooper 360 in the Cuomo Prime Time slot.

Smerconish, who once identified as a Bush-Reagan Republican, says his show is non-partisan. He came to CNN in 2014 from MSNBC. He also hosts The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM.

Cuomo addressed his suspension on his own SiriusXM Satellite Radio show earlier this week, saying in part, “The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues.”

“Quick note about the obvious — I’ve been suspended from CNN,” a gloomy-sounding Cuomo said Tuesday at the top of his program Let’s Get After It. After telling his producer to cut the upbeat intro music, Cuomo added: “You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.” Listen to his full statement here.