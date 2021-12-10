Michael Nesmith Dies: The Monkees Singer & Guitarist Was 78

Michael Nesmith, the Grammy-winning wool-capped singer and guitarist of The Monkees, died today of natural causes his home in Carmel Valley, CA., his family has announced. He was 78.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” the family said in a statement to our sister publication Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

The Monkees, from left: Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork Everett Collection

Nesmith, whose laconic, deadpan comic style was a key contribution to the slapstick humor of the band’s self-titled hit 1960s sitcom, also was the group’s staunchest advocate for musical integrity. He fought for the band’s right to play their own instruments and contributed some of The Monkees’ most cherished and enduring songs, most notably the country-tinged “Papa Gene’s Blues” (with its familiar refrain, “I have no more than I did before…”).

The Monkees were the made-for-American-TV group that hit the airwaves in 1966 at the height of Beatlemania. The NBC series aired only two seasons but won the 1967 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and launched the group to radio stardom. Their first hit was “Last Train to Clarksville,” which started a run of five consecutive Top 3 singles stateside. The song also was the first of three chart-toppers followed by “I’m a Believer” — which also hit No. 1 in the UK — and “Daydream Believer.”

The quartet’s string of hits also included “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “Valleri” and A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You.” The TV show’s catchy “(Theme from) The Monkees” also was released as a single in some territories and remains a singalong standard.

The band’s early albums even more of a commercial force. Its 1966 debut set The Monkees spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard 200. Its 1967 follow-up More of the Monkees — released just four months later — upped the ante, topping the album chart for 18 weeks. Both discs are certified five times platinum.

Another four months later came Headquarters, which was No. 1 for a week, then Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., released in November 1967 and a five-week chart topper. Are have sold more than 2 million copies. The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees (1968) peaked at No. 3 and would be the band’s last top 10 set. A pair of compilation albums — 1976’s The Monkees Greatest Hits and 1986’s Then & Now: The Best of the Monkees — also went platinum.

The Monkees, from left: Nesmith, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones Everett Collection

The NBC sitcom was created by Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider as an American answer to The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night with a heavy dose of Marx Brothers. The four actor-singers recruited through ads in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter would be the Texas-born Nesmith, the British stage actor Davy Jones, former Hollywood child actor Micky Dolenz and scenester of the Greenwich Village and Laurel Canyon folk music communities Peter Tork.

Jones died in 2012 and Tork in 2019.

The TV series particularly popular with children, though it never was a ratings juggernaut — airing on Monday nights opposite Gilligan’s Island and later Gunsmoke. and if the show’s popularity was short-lived, the band’s musical popularity and legacy of hits would last well into the 21st century. Although Nesmith mostly resisted the group’s various comebacks and reunion tours — rumors of inter-band tensions, particularly between Tork and Nesmith, reach back to the ’60s — the guitarist did take part in a 2012 reunion tour and performed on the 2016 Monkees album Good Times!

The TV show wrapped in 1968, but the group kept recording and touring for another few years. Jimi Hendrix was the opening act for their 1967 jaunt, to the dismay of many parents who took their teenyboppers to see the Monkees.

From left: Dolenz, Tork and Nesmith in ‘Head,’ 1968 Everett Collection

The following year saw the release of Head, the Monkees’ psychedelic period-piece answer to the Beatles film Help! Directed by Bob Rafelson — who co-wrote the film with a then-rising multihyphenate named Jack Nicholson — the plot-challenged pic starred the four Monkees in a host of capers.

Nesmith also wrote “Different Drum,” the song that launched Linda Ronstadt’s career when she was fronting the Stone Poneys. The single reached the national top 15 in 1967 and was a No. 1 hit in Los Angeles.

Nesmith and Dolenz did a farewell tour that wrapped last month with a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A 2018 Nesmith-Dolenz tour was postponed when Nesmith underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

As the leader of the post-Monkees group the First National Band, Nesmith became a leading and early purveyor of country rock, scoring a hit with the haunting 1970 ballad “Joanne.”

‘Elephant Parts,’ 1981 Michael Nesmith via Twitter

In the 1980s, he again found himself at the forefront of a movement, this time the music video revolution. Nesmith co-wrote, starred in and produced Elephant Parts, an hourlong 1981 collection of music video and comedy skits that won the inaugural Grammy for Video of the Year. The project would inspire Warner Television to create MTV. Nesmith’s 1977 clip for “Rio” is considered among the genre’s pioneers.

Along with the win for Elephant Parts, Nesmith earned five other Grammy nominations: Best New Age album for his 1995 solo set The Garden and four with the Monkees — two each for “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Daydream Believer.” for His solo concerts remained popular for years, with a devoted following who called him Nez.

He also directed a 1981 episode of Saturday Night Live and produced the 1984 cult film Repo Man, starring Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. Nesmith also produced music videos including Lionel Richie’s No. 1 smash “All Night Long (All Night)” and Juice Newton’s top 10 hit “Love’s Been a Little Bit Hard on Me.”

Nesmith’s talent for innovation ran in the family: His mother, Bette Nesmith Graham, was a typist when, during the mid-1950s, she concocted a correction fluid that would become Liquid Paper, making the economically struggling single mother a fortune.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.