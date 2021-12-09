Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Shows To Stream On Prime Video, Amazon Music December 17 & 19

Hot on the heels of livestreaming tonight’s Ye/Drake concert in L.A., Prime Video has announced it will next stream Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, two shows in the band’s hometown celebrating its decades of headbanging.

The shows will take place live from Chase Center in San Francisco on December 17 and December 19. In-person tickets are available exclusively to members of the group’s Fifth Member fan club. But streaming starts at 9pm PT/12am ET and is free with or without a subscription to The Coda Collection or Prime Video.

The Coda Collection is a grouping of hundreds of music documentaries, concerts and related episodic series available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Like tonight’s event in L.A., the Metallica shows will be streamed on Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video. There will also be a mini film festival on the 18th, featuring Cliff ‘Em All, Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México. The latter two films will be available on the Coda Collection Prime Video Channel for the weekend.

The anniversary live stream and film festival kick off an extensive partnership between The Coda Collection and Metallica which will include a full slate of concert films, documentaries and additional content spanning the band’s four-decade career. That content will debut on the channel exclusively throughout 2022.

Metallica and Amazon Music will also launch “The Metallica Takeover,” a guest-hosted station available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members. The band members will break down stories spanning the evolution of their music, set to a curated soundtrack featuring their biggest hits, fan favorites and deep cuts.

Outside the Amazon partnership, Metallica has an avalanche of “Takeover Weekend” events and celebrations planned in San Francisco between the 16th and the 19th. They include a block party, local bands, community volunteering events, panels, gallery shows and, of course, a whiskey brunch.