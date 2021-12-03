Merrin Dungey To Star In Therapist Drama ‘In Between’ In The Works At NBC From Mayim Bialik & Liz Vassey

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a mystery drama about a therapist who is forced to move to a small town starring Merrin Dungey.

In Between comes from Liz Vassey, the All My Children actress turned writer/producer, and Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

Dungey, who stars in Starz’ Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, plays a highly successful New York City therapist, who is forced to relocate to Between, GA, with a population of 297, after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. While struggling to make a place for herself in such a quirky therapy-resistant community, she realizes this tiny town has big secrets and may just need her more than she could have ever imagined — especially her gifted but misunderstood 9-year-old niece.

Produced by Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Vassey will write and exec produce with Bialik exec producing. Sad Clown’s Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught is a Co-EP and Dungey is producer.

The script sale is the latest development for the network this week, which handed put pilot commitments to investigative thriller The Irrational from writer/executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman, executive producers Mark Goffman (Umbrella Academy) and Samuel Baum (Lie To Me) and Universal Television, and comedy Aunties, from The Amber Ruffin Show team of writer Shantira Jackson, star/executive producer Amber Ruffin and executive producers Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.

In addition to Shining Vale, Dungey featured in the final season of Warner Bros’ Lucifer for Netflix, and recurred on FX’s American Horror Stories. She previously appeared in HBO’s Big Little Lies, as well as Alias and Once Upon A Time.

Vassey, who was nominated for a Daytime Emmy at 16, has appeared in series including ER, Two and a Half Men, The Tick and CSI and has sold pilots and developments to networks and streamers including Netflix, The CW and Freeform. She is currently developing Jonathan Krause Deserves To Die on the feature side and recently made her directorial debut with the documentary feature The Human Race.

Bialik is currently starring in the second season of Fox’s Call Me Kat, which she produces through Sad Clown in association with Jim Parson’s That’s Wonderful and Warner Bros. TV, and is hosting Jeopardy! National College Championship in February. Last year, she and Sad Clown developed Hope Café with Damon Wayans Jr. and Linda Videtti Figueiredo for NBC.

Vassey is represented by literary manager Andy Cohen at Grade A Entertainment and Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.