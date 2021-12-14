‘CSI’ Duo Melissa Byer & Treena Hancock Developing Series Adaptation Of TJ Middleton’s ‘Cliffhanger’ At Fox

A series adaptation of TJ Middleton’s quirky English novel Cliffhanger is in the works at Fox.

The network is developing a one-hour drama series adaptation of the book, which was first published in 2008, with Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock, who have worked as co-exec producers on series including CSI, The Gifted and Chicago Med.

The book follows Al Greenwood, a maverick taxi driver, who pootles around the British countryside in Dorset and decides to kill his wife.

However, the series will gender swap the main character and will follow the exploits of rideshare driver Audrey Greenwood, who emerges from the pandemic with a startling realization: she never wants to see her husband Al’s face again.

So, one dark and stormy night, fueled by rage and tequila, she tries to kill him. But when things don’t go exactly as she planned, Audrey finds herself embroiled in a twisty murder mystery which ricochets around her small seaside town.

The darkly comedic project will be written and exec produced by Byer and Hancock with Cartel Entertainment’s Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown and Evan Corday exec producing and Tim Binding, who goes by the nom de plume TJ Middleton, consulting.

Byer and Hancock are repped by Evan Corday at The Cartel, Andy Patman at A3 Artists Agency and Darren Trattner at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Cartel Entertainment is repped by Bob Myman & Laurie Megery at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Tim Binding is repped by Godwin at David Godwin Associates & Jonathan Sissons at Peters, Fraser & Dunlop.