Matthew Morgan Tapped As Co-Head Of UTA’s Nashville Office

Matthew Morgan has joined the agency as Co-Head of its Nashville office, working alongside Co-Head Jeffrey Hasson. Rock agent Buster Phillips has also joined UTA’s Music City headquarters.

Morgan has worked with a wide variety of influential contemporary and country artists including Grammy Award winners Lizzo and Zac Brown Band, as well as Anderson East, Breland, Cam, Dean Lewis, GAYLE, Jessie James Decker, JP Saxe, Keane, Kidd G, Michael Franti, Nightly, Noga Erez, Phillip Phillips, Rival Sons, Robyn Ottolini, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and The Revivalists, among others. He played an instrumental role in Lizzo’s career by introducing her to her producer and label, creating a touring strategy that took her from clubs to arenas, and brokering deals across film, TV, publishing, endorsements and more. Morgan previously spent 13 years at CAA and two years at CMT. He is a member of the CMA, ACM, and Recording Academy Nashville Chapter.

Phillips has been an agent for the better part of twenty years. Over that time, he has represented the talents of Devon Gilfillian, Gov’t Mule, Ida Mae, Iron and Wine, Kathleen Edwards, Low Cut Connie, Nicole Atkins and The War and Treaty among many others. Prior to joining UTA, Phillips created the college and festival divisions at Creative Artists Agency and contributed to the festival business at WME.

This follows UTA’s recent hiring of Nashville-based music agent Scott Clayton as Co-Head of Global Music. The company has further bolstered its music group over the last 18 months through key new hires including agents Hasson, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn, Zach Hartley, and Emily Wright, who are based in Nashville; agents Matt Meyer and Robbie Brown, based in Los Angeles; and Director of Creative Strategy Rebecca Prochnik and agents Carlos Abreu and Matt Lee, based in London. In March 2021, UTA acquired UK-based Echo Location Talent Agency (Echo), which was founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as Co-Head of the company’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock.

Additionally, in June 2021 UTA opened its new Nashville headquarters at the historic downtown site of the former Carnegie Library in the heart of Music City.