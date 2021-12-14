‘Official Competition’ Filmmakers Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the Argentinian filmmakers behind Official Competition, My Masterpiece and other acclaimed festival titles, have signed with CAA.

Cohn and Duprat wrote and directed their third feature, Official Competition, which premiered in competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas watches as a wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help him make a hit film. IFC acquired U.S. distribution rights in October and plans to release the film in 2022. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.

The duo’s credits also include My Masterpiece (Mi Obra Maestra), which Duprat directed with Cohn producing, and The Distinguished Citizen, which they helmed together. The latter title was selected to compete at the 2016 Venice Film Festival, where its star, Oscar Martínez, won the Best Actor award. It was also selected as Argentina’s Academy Awards entry that year and received the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film.

Together, the filmmakers have nabbed two Argentinian Academy Awards, the Sundance Film Festival’s Cinematography Award, and Venice’s Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award, as well as a Special Mention for the latter festival’s Young Venice Award and other accolades.

Cohn and Duprat continue to be managed by NuCo Media Group.