Maria Herrera, Rachael Reiss Hang PR Shingle Herrera-Reiss Strategies

Maria Herrera, Rachael Reiss Courtesy of Matt Sayles

Veteran  publicists Maria Herrera and Rachael Reiss have exited Narrative to form their own shingle, Herrera-Reiss Strategies.

They will be partners in their new firm, and they will continue to represent a strong list of filmmakers, showrunners, production companies, authors and other creatives. That includes James Gunn, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Hiro Murai, Olivia Wilde, David S. Goyer, Steven Knight, Radio Silence, Molly Smith Metzler, Nahnatchka Kahn, ACE Entertainment, and others.

Herrera and Reiss came up as assistants together at PMK/HBH and since served as publicists at Narrative and as Vice Presidents at Rogers & Cowan PMK. They’ve worked with talent in both releasing and awards campaigns.

