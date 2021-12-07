‘Mare Of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends Overall Deal With HBO

Prolific director, writer and producer Craig Zobel is continuing his relationship with HBO, extending his overall deal for an additional three years. He previously signed a two-year overall deal in January 2020.

Zobel most recently directed all seven episodes of the critically acclaimed HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters, and Guy Pearce. Zobel received an Emmy nomination for directing the series, which went on to win a total of four Emmy awards.

On the film side, Zobel wrote, directed, and produced Great World of Sound which earned him Breakthrough Director honors at the Gotham Awards and Independent Spirit Awards nominations for Best First Feature and Best Supporting Actor for Kene Holiday. His film Compliance won a Special Jury Prize at the Locarno Film Festival, a Critics Choice Award nomination and an Independent Spirit Award of Best Supporting Actress for Ann Dowd. He also directed Z For Zachariah, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Chris Pine, and Margot Robbie, which premiered in Sundance’s US Dramatic Competition and was released by Roadside Attractions. Zobel’s fourth feature, The Hunt, starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, and Ike Barinholtz was produced by Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures.

His other television credits include sole director and showrunner of the CBS All Access miniseries One Dollar. He also directed “Akane no Mai,” aka the Shogunworld episode, in season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. He also directed the critically acclaimed “Git Gone” episode from Starz’s Neil Gaiman adaptation, American Gods, detailing the character Laura Moon’s history, as well as several episodes for HBO’s The Leftovers.

Zobel is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.