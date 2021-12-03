Marcus Lamb Dies: Founder Of Christian Television Network Daystar Was 64

Marcus Lamb, who founded the Texas-based Christian television network Daystar, died on Tuesday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 64 and his death was confirmed by his wife, Joni Lamb, on a show they cohosted on the network.
Lamb was an outspoken critic of coronavirus vaccines and advised against inoculations. However, his wife said on a broadcast that he was taken to a hospital on Nov. 18 after contracting the virus.
Daystar Television Network was founded by the Lambs in 1997. Marcus Lamb was the network’s CEO and hosted his own show, as well as Ministry Now with his wife. His entire family appeared frequently on the network, which reportely reaches more than 108 million households.
Marcus Daron Lamb was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Cordele, Ga., He became an evangelist at age 15, and later graduated from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. Lamb founded the Word of God Fellowship in Macon in 1981, which grew into a traveling ministry.
He later started a Christian television station in Montgomery, Ala., and another in Dallas before founding Daystar, his company bio said.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jonathan; and two daughters, Rachel Lamb Brown and Rebecca Lamb Weiss. No memorial plans have been revealed.
