Marcus Lamb Dies: Founder Of Christian Television Network Daystar Was 64

Marcus Lamb, who founded the Texas-based Christian television network Daystar, died on Tuesday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 64 and his death was confirmed by his wife, Joni Lamb, on a show they cohosted on the network.

Lamb was an outspoken critic of coronavirus vaccines and advised against inoculations. However, his wife said on a broadcast that he was taken to a hospital on Nov. 18 after contracting the virus.