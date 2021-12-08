‘Reacher’s Malcolm Goodwin To Star In ‘The Great Wall Of Warren’; ‘Gentefied’s Karrie Martin Lachney To Topline ‘Nexus Dream’

EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm Goodwin (Amazon’s upcoming Reacher, The CW’s iZombie) has been tapped to lead The Great Wall of Warren, an indie dramedy from writer-director Victor Hawks, which also stars Kirby Bliss Blanton (Project X), Vanessa Curry (Behind The Trees), William “Big Sleeps” Stewart (Coffee & Kareem), Ester Tania Jiron (Anniversary), Dax Rey (Swan Song), Jackie Burns (Power Book II) and Yolonda Williams (Robocop).

The film picks up two days before the lockdown of 2020 and finds Warren Grant (Goodwin) living his best Hollywood life, filling his days with frivolity and booze. Two days later, the world shuts down, and he soon realizes how his lifestyle had put him on an island of loneliness, with the damaged 12-year-old inside emerging. Without the distractions of the world, he is left with nothing but time to confront his loneliness and starts to spiral, deciding that the best way to combat it is to find that love that he had been missing for so long.

Stephen Moffatt and Vanessa Goodwin will produce the film, with Goodwin and Hawks exec producing. The project will shoot in Waco, Texas by way of Vision Vehicle Studios.

Goodwin will next be seen as a lead in Amazon Studios’ Reacher, which premieres on February 4. The actor also recently wrapped roles in two films from director David Bush, including the indie thriller They Whisper, and the psychological thriller Half Lives, which is based on the novella The Bunker by Garrett Moe. He has also appeared in films including the Liam Neeson thriller Run All Night, John Krasinski’s David Foster Wallace adaptation Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, Spike Lee’s Miracle at St. Anna, George Clooney’s Leatherheads and Ridley Scott’s American Gangster, as well as such series as The Fugitive, iZombie, Wayward Pines and House of Cards.

Goodwin is represented by Paradigm, MJ Management, Strategic and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Karrie Martin Lachney (Gentefied) has signed on to star in writer-director Jigeesh Magar’s Nexus Dream.

Karrie Martin Lachney Courtesy of Leslie Alejandro

The film sees two brilliant minds, each haunted by demons from personal tragedy, attempt to reinvent themselves through the discovery and formulation of a serum that transforms dying human organs into healthy ones. But the dangerous entanglements of one, and the dark, ominous presence that shadows the other, threaten to destroy not only their lives but the very purpose of their discovery for mankind.

Lachney will portray Alejandra, a young woman of immigrant parents with a gifted intellect and a promising future, which, rare enough in her neighborhood, has to be put on hold. Devotion and loyalty to the family will always come first, and hers is desperately needing help through hard times, even as she grapples with a secret tragedy from her past.

Magar is producing the pic with Misha Zvagilskiy and Antonio Lujak, with Amal ElWardi, Zoran Misetic, Kirk M. Petruccelli and Rafael Primorac exec producing, and John Alexander Stern serving as an associate producer.

Lachney is best known for her lead role as Ana Morales in Gentefied, the Netflix series which returned for its second season last month. The actress has also appeared in films including The Tax Collector and Dawning of the Dead, along with series including The Purge and Pretty Little Liars.

She is repped by Luber Roklin.