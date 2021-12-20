You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michèle Burke & Joy Zapata Set For 2022 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Lifetime Achievement Awards

Michèle Burke, left, and Joy Zapata MUAHS Guild

The Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild has its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winners: Oscar and multiple Emmy-winning makeup artist Michèle Burke and Emmy-winning hairstylist Joy Zapata.

Both will be honored at the ninth annual The Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild Awards on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton. Watch video interviews with both honorees below.

2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, Grammys, Oscars & More

A double Oscar winner for makeup for Quest for Fire — becoming the first woman to will in the category — and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Burke has more than 100 films and television makeup credits. She also earned Oscar noms for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Cell, Cyrano de Bergerac (1990), and The Clan of the Cave Bear. She won her Emmy for 1989’s Alien Nation and scored a nom for Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman in 1993.

Zapata has won four Emmys for hairstyling — including two in 2017 for Westworld and Harispray Live! She also took home a statuette for Westworld the following year along with one for Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1993. She amassed two other TV Academy noms for Trek: TNG during the ’90s and another for Path to War in 2002. Her dozens of film credits stretch from TRON and Commando to L.A. Story and Legally Blonde to A Star Is Born and Malignant.

“We are thrilled to honor Joy and Michèle, both extremely deserving of this award,” said Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. “Their longevity of successes and achievements are inspiring to us all, and they have created a legacy of characters that are permanently embedded in our memories forever.”

Here are video interviews with Burke and Zapata, from the guild:

