Major Industry Bodies Including Equity, Time’s Up And ‘Help’ Writer Jack Thorne’s Underlying Health Condition Join Coalition For Change

EXCLUSIVE: Major industry bodies Equity, Time’s Up, and Jack Thorne’s Underlying Health Condition lobbying group have joined the Coalition for Change, the body seeking to improve working conditions in UK TV.

The Coalition, which already has buy-in from broadcasters, big super-indies and producer trade body Pact, hosted its fifth quarterly virtual meeting yesterday, its last before the meeting cycle becomes annual.

A string of new and influential members signed up to the group including Equity, Time’s Up, and Jack Thorne’s Underlying Health Condition, along with the Production Guild and other disability campaign groups DANC and Triple C. Discovery is also in talks over joining.

The Coalition unveiled a landmark charter during August’s Edinburgh TV Festival in order to improve working practices for UK TV’s freelance community and yesterday’s meeting set several updates to the charter.

Other points for discussion included adding a stronger lens of race and disability to the Coalition’s work and the inclusion of a clause for menopause and period policies. The Coalition also agreed to closely track the current skills shortage in the UK sector.

“After a gruelling two years for many of us in the industry, it gives me great pride following yesterday’s meeting to see that the Coalition for Change remains a positive space and a force for good,” said Coalition Chair and Objective Media Group exec Adeel Amini. “We’re pleased to be welcoming new members and taking continual collective action to improve our sector, while making sure accountability and future strategy remains key.”