Zach Villa, Madeline Zima, Paget Brewster & More Board Addison Heimann’s Horror-Thriller ‘Hypochondriac’

Zach Villa, Madeline Zima and Paget Brewster
(L-R) Zach Villa, Madeline Zima and Paget Brewster Michael Duenas; Vanessa Zima; Personal Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Zach Villa (American Horror Story, Destroyer), Devon Graye (Dexter, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.), Madeline Zima (Californication, Showtime’s Twin Peaks), Chris Doubek (Boyhood, Bacurau), Marlene Forte (Knives Out, Fear the Walking Dead), Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Community), Adam Busch (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Léon: The Professional), Michael Cassidy (Army of the Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Peter Mensah (Starz’s Spartacus, Avatar) and Debra Wilson (MADtv, Moon Manor) have signed on to star in Addison Heimann’s feature directorial debut Hypochondriac.

In the LGBTQ-themed horror-thriller, a young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma.

Bay Dariz (Welcome to Happiness, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes) is producing through his Minutehand Pictures banner alongside John Humber (Moon Manor, Dakota Skye), with Michelle Lewitt (Transformers, Angels & Demons) handling casting.

Heimann is a queer filmmaker whose goal is to elevate and empower queer characters in the genre space. His shorts and web series have played the Chicago International Film Festival, Fantasia, Inside Out, Atlanta International, the Nashville Film Festival, Outfest, and the New York Television Festival, among others. They can also be seen online via Dust, Omeleto, Film Shortage, and Revry.

