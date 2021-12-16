‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’: Scoot McNairy Boards Sony’s Children’s Book Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Scoot McNairy (C’mon C’mon, Narcos: Mexico) is the latest addition to the cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s film for Sony Pictures, based on the bestselling children’s book by Bernard Waber.

He’ll star alongside the previously announced Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Brett Gelman.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, the 1965 book centered on Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids. He’s the happiest crocodile any home ever had—until one neighbor insists that he belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm—and courage—to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile.

Will Davies handled the screenplay adaptation for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, with Speck & Gordon producing alongside Hutch Parker. Dan Wilson is exec producing for Hutch Parker Entertainment, with Kevin K. Vafi for Speck & Gordon, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Pasek and Paul, the Oscar-winning songwriters behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen, are also penning original songs for the pic alongside Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé, with Brittany Morrissey overseeing the project for the studio. It’s scheduled for release on November 18, 2022.

McNairy can currently be seen opposite Gaby Hoffmann in Mike Mills’ A24 drama C’mon C’mon, and as Walt Breslin in the third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner Argo, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, Lenny Abrahmson’s Frank, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, and David Michod’s The Rover and War Machine. Additional TV credits include Showtime’s The Comey Rule, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Netflix’s Godless and HBO’s True Detective.

McNairy is represented by UTA and John Pierce at The Group Management.