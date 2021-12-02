‘Hello Stranger’: Jordana Brewster & Sam Worthington Join Luke Grimes In Sci-Fi-Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Jordana Brewster (The Fast And The Furious) are joining Luke Grimes (Yellowstone) in sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger.

As we revealed in September, April Mullen (Wander) is slated to direct from a screenplay penned by Ryan Christopher Churchill.

In Hello Stranger, Faye (Brewster) attempts to replace her newly deceased husband, Evan (Grimes) with an android simulant (SIM). Although SIM Evan appears like human Evan in everyway, Faye does not feel the same love for SIM Evan as it does for her. SIM Evan tries to win Faye back, while at the same time, on-the-run from a government agent (Worthington) chasing down SIMS who have become “conscious,” and could potentially be a threat to humankind.

The film will mark Mullen’s follow-up to feature Wander, starring Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick and Tommy Lee Jones, which was released by Saban, and her Toronto Film Festival feature Below Her Mouth, shot by an all-female crew.

Pic is being produced by Tim Doiron (Wander) and James van der Woerd (Wander) in association with their production company Wango Films, with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico (The Last Word) as an executive producer.

Myriad is repping international sales and will continue to sell the movie at the EFM next year. CAA and Verve Ventures are repping domestic. Mongrel will distribute in Canada.

Said Wango CEO and producer Tim Doiron: “The addition of Sam and Jordana to Hello Stranger takes an already stellar creative team to the next level. We have secured our dream cast for this film and cannot wait to bring this project to life.”

Worthington is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobsen; Brewster by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and attorney Marcy Morris; Grimes by CAA and Range Media Partners; Mullen by Verve Talent.