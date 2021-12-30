‘Lost In Space’ Takes Weekly U.S. Streaming Crown, ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Cracks Top 10

On a subdued post-Thanksgiving week, Lost in Space captured the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart, with 1.2 billion minutes of viewing.

The runner-up for the period from November 29 to December 5 was preschool series CoComelon, which tallied 786 million minutes of viewing.

The third and final season of Lost in Space began streaming on Netflix on December 1, giving the revamp of the 1960s original series 28 total episodes.

Nielsen measures viewing via a TV set of programming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, reporting the numbers after about a month’s delay by arrangement with streaming providers.

Netflix had a strong movie week, with director Jane Campion’s Oscar contender The Power of the Dog finishing No. 9 overall, with 470 million viewing minutes. The streaming giant also had the four top titles on Nielsen’s movies-only chart, with Dog followed by A Castle for Christmas, Red Notice and A Boy Called Christmas. Disney+, which has dominated the movie rankings in many recent weeks, had just three of the top 10 films, while Netflix had six and Hulu was represented by seasonal title Elf.

Marvel’s Hawkeye, with three of its episodes available on Disney+ as of December 5, finished sixth with 568 million minutes of viewing. Fantasy series The Wheel of Time, on Amazon’s Prime Video, wound up No. 7 with 537 million minutes of viewing across its five episodes.

Here is the full top 10 (unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix):

Lost In Space – 28 episodes, 1.207 billion minutes of viewing

CoComelon – 15 eps., 786 million min.

True Story – 7 eps., 607M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 592M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 568M min.

Hawkeye (Disney+) – 3 eps., 560M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 544M min.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon) – 5 eps., 537M min.

The Power of The Dog – film, 470M min.

Selling Sunset – 34 eps., 440M min.