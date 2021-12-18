Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards Voting Underway

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is voting Saturday on the best films and performances of 2021. The group, made up of L.A. area print and digital journalists, is deliberating winners and runners-up throughout the morning in 14 categories including Best Picture.

The first winner announced was for Best Cinematography. Ari Wegner captured the honor for The Power of the Dog, with Greig Fraser the runner-up for Dune. See updated winners list below.

Last year, the LAFCA went the unconventional route in its marquee selection, voting Steve McQueen’s anthology TV series Small Axe its Best Picture, with eventual Oscar Best picture winner Nomadland its runner-up and its director Chloé Zhao best director.

Related Story Mel Brooks To Receive Los Angeles Film Critics Association's Career Achievement Award

Traditionally, there are 14 categories in the LAFCA mix along with honorary awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year is being given to Mel Brooks.

Today’s voting comes after the New York Film Critics Circle earlier this month selected Japan’s Oscar entry Drive My Car as its Best Film, and Monday’s film nominations from the Critics Choice Awards which saw Belfast and West Side Story pace the field.

Keep checking back below as today’s LAFCA winners are announced.

Best Picture

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Director

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Actress

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Actor

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Documentary

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Screenplay

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Animation

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Winner:

Runner-up:

Editing

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Production Design

Winner:

Runner-up:

Best Music/Score

Winner: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer

Best Cinematography

Winner: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner:

Runner-up:

Career Achievement Award

Mel Brooks