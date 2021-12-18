Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards Voting Underway

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is voting Saturday on the best films and performances of 2021. The group, made up of L.A. area print and digital journalists, is deliberating winners and runners-up throughout the morning in 14 categories including Best Picture.
The first winner announced was for Best Cinematography. Ari Wegner captured the honor for The Power of the Dog, with Greig Fraser the runner-up for Dune. See updated winners list below.
Last year, the LAFCA went the unconventional route in its marquee selection, voting Steve McQueen’s anthology TV series Small Axe its Best Picture, with eventual Oscar Best picture winner Nomadland its runner-up and its director Chloé Zhao best director.
Traditionally, there are 14 categories in the LAFCA mix along with honorary awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year is being given to Mel Brooks.
Today’s voting comes after the New York Film Critics Circle earlier this month selected Japan’s Oscar entry Drive My Car as its Best Film, and Monday’s film nominations from the Critics Choice Awards which saw Belfast and West Side Story pace the field.
Best Picture
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Director
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Actress
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Actor
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Documentary
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Screenplay
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Animation
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Winner:
Runner-up:
Editing
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Production Design
Winner:
Runner-up:
Best Music/Score
Winner: Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog and Spencer
Best Cinematography
Winner: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Greig Fraser, Dune
Best Foreign-Language Film
Winner:
Runner-up:
Career Achievement Award
Mel Brooks
