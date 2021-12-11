London Street Protests Decry Potential Pass Restrictions For Clubs And Large Events

Plans for Covid-19 passports that restrict various indoor entertainment options were shouted down by protesters in UK streets today

The UK government’s so-called “Plan B” restrictions started yesterday with the mandate for masks in indoor theaters, cinemas, and churches. On Tuesday, a vote will take place on whether vaccine passports will be needed for admission to nightclubs and large venues.

Anger is also being stoked as rumors circulate that the UK government is working on a “Plan C” that would restrict nursing homes and make masks mandatory in pubs and restaurants.

So far, the government has refuted allegations that a “Plan C” is in the works. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said, “We think the Plan B measures are the right approach and strike the right balance.”

Today, anti-pass protestors compared Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Adolph Hitler, and various signs indicated anger at any exclusions or checkpoints. The passes require proof of vaccination, a negative test, or recent recovery from Covid-19.

Johnson announced the new “Plan B” rules on Wednesday, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases and the growing threat of the omicron variant. The UK government claims 30 percent of new cases are omicron-related.