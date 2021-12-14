Lionsgate And Mandeville Team On Thriller ‘Prey’ With John Glenn And Alex Davidson Penning Script

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up rights to the thriller Prey, with John Glenn and Alex Davidson co-writing the script. Glenn will produce with Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, with Alex Young executive producing

In the film, a man is dropped off, naked, at the Dodger Stadium parking lot with a $2 million open bounty on his head. He has to make it to Long Beach on foot by dawn, or his family will be killed. Prey follows a successful partnership between Lionsgate and Mandeville on the worldwide hit Wonder, which took in more than $300 million at the global box office. Upcoming, Lionsgate and Mandeville have several films completed and in development and next year will release White Bird: A Wonder Story, a companion film to the original, and Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez.

James Myers and Jorge Alfaro are overseeing Prey for Lionsgate.

A veteran screenwriter whose credits include Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen and Clash of the Titans, Glenn has become one of the busier scribes in town in recent months, currently developing a number of projects with top-tier talent such as Jerry Bruckheimer, Steven Spielberg, Margot Robbie, M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Scott. Besides Prey, he is also adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios.

Glenn is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway, Austen.