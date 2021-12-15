Lil Yachty & Migos Record Label Quality Control Strikes Unscripted TV Deal With Critical Content

EXCLUSIVE: The film and TV arm of Quality Control, the record label behind artists including hip hop artists including Lil Yachty and Migos, has struck an unscripted TV partnership with Catfish and Celebrity Game Face producer Critical Content.

The deal will see the two companies develop unscripted series for these artists, as well as the likes of City Girls and Lil Baby, and athletes that the company represents.

It builds on a partnership between the two companies that saw them make YouTube original series Home Courts, where Quavo visits legendary local basketball courts around the country to meet the athletes, artists and activists who use these public spaces to effect change in their communities.

The first project to come out of the deal is Equal Justice, a social experiment that will follow the world’s most meaningful hip hop artists as they leverage their fame and personal resources to secure top attorneys, fair trials and better outcomes for indigent defendants across the USA.

The project will be pitched to networks and streamers at the start of the year with Quality Control talent attached.

It comes after Quality Control struck a scripted co-production deal earlier this year with The Liberator producer Trioscope Studios.

Quality Control, which was founded by Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee and Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, puts out records by artists including Lil Baby and City Girls and manages NFL stars such as New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift.

The company’s TV and film division Quality Films, run by Brian Sher, produces projects including City Girls – The Series, a five-part YouTube series about the band’s recent City on Lock album, Instagram Live series Mastery and are working with Mattel Films on a movie franchise based on card game Uno starring and produced by Lil Yachty.

“The alliance with Critical Content represents a unique opportunity for Quality Control and the many prominent athletes and artists under the QC umbrella of companies,” said Sher. “Critical’s world-class ability to package, present and sell premium content will enable us to expand Quality Control’s footprint with new and diverse content for our global fanbase.”

“Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen and taste,” added Tom Forman, CEO, Critical Content. “We’re excited to pair Critical Content’s award-winning storytelling and production capabilities with QC’s talent roster, creative POV and proven ability to generate worldwide hits in any genre or medium.”

Coach K said, “I have been a fan of Tom’s work for many years and have recently gotten to know him on a personal level. He clearly understands the culture and knows how to develop the kinds of unscripted projects that Quality Films want to be a part of.”