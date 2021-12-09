Liam Neeson To Narrate Large-Format Documentary ‘Ireland’; Watch Debut Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson is returning to his roots by narrating a big screen documentary, Ireland, that will play in IMAX and other giant screen theaters from February 11 across the U.S., Canada, and Ireland.

The pic follows Irish writer Manchán Magan on a cross-country adventure exploring the island of Ireland’s history, culture and stunning landscapes, connecting people of Irish descent from around the world to their land, language, and stories along the way. Joining Manchán is leading Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacey and four Irish teenagers looking to gain greater insight into their Irish heritage. The film encompasses locations ranging from Dublin to Belfast, Kilkenny to Cong, the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway, and the Skellig Islands.

Here’s the first trailer:

The project sees Northern Ireland-born Neeson re-team with MacGillivray Freeman Films, the producer and distributor specializing in giant-screen 70mm films, following Everest (1998), Journey Into Amazing Caves (2001) and Coral Reef Adventure (2003), all of which Neeson narrated.

“There is a movement in Ireland to reconnect with our heritage, to rediscover what it means to be Irish, and I am delighted to help bring the joy and diversity of all that Ireland has to offer, both the old and the new, to IMAX and giant-screen audiences worldwide,” said Liam Neeson. “As viewers experience Ireland’s great beauty and humanity on the world’s largest screens, they will fall in love all over again.”

“As one of Ireland’s greatest storytellers, Liam Neeson’s prodigious talent and luminous voice lend a richness to our story that intertwines Ireland’s ancient past with its vibrant future,” said director Greg MacGillivray. ““Ireland has long captivated the world’s imagination with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, and with this film we hope to share with audiences, including the 70 million people of Irish descent living around the world, all the wonder and cultural diversity that makes the island of Ireland such a unique and special place.”