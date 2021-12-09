‘Leverage: Redemption’ Renewed For Season 2 By IMDb TV

The Leverage team will be back for another go-round. IMDb TV has renewed the popular heist drama series Leverage: Redemption, for a second season.

Five-time Emmy nominee Noah Wyle stars in the reimagining of Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downey’s cult 2008 crime drama series Leverage, along with original series cast members Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge.

In Redemption, the rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team has reunited to take them down. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) watched the world change over the last eight years. It had become easier—and sometimes even legal—for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who got in their way. The Leverage team found new blood in Harry Wilson (Wyle), a corporate lawyer looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and in Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

“Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series. We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

Kate Rorick served as co-showrunner and executive producer in Season 1, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.