‘Lego Masters’ Renewed For Season 3 At Fox

Fox is promising the biggest Lego challenges yet after renewing unscripted competition series Lego Masters for a third season.

The show, which is hosted and exec produced by Will Arnett, will return for its third season in 2022. The first season aired in February 2020 and the second season premiered in June 2021.

The show sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

The network said that the second season was summer 2021’s joint number entertainment series among teens and was the number one most co-viewed broadcast unscripted series of the summer, averaging 4.2M total multiplatform viewers.

Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

“Lego Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented crew; and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the Lego brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with season three.”

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest running, unscripted, Danish toy building show,” added Arnett.