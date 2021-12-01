‘The Locksmith’: ‘Big Little Lies’ Actor Jeffrey Nordling & ‘Legacies’ Star Kaylee Bryant Among Cast To Join Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Kaylee Bryant (Legacies), Bourke Floyd (Dawson’s Creek) and Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and the Furious) have joined Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames and Charlie Weber in crime thriller The Locksmith, which is currently filming in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

As we reported last month, the film is being directed by veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard who makes his feature film debut.

In The Locksmith, Phillippe plays Miller, a thief fresh out of prison after a job gone bad, who tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-girlfriend, Beth (Bosworth), who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. Things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping.

Screenplay is written by John Glosser, Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber. Producers are Mark B. David of Golden State Films and Roger Goff, and executive producers are Walter Josten and Caleb Wilson.

Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales and introduced the film to buyers at last month’s AFM.

Nordling’s credits include HBO series Big Little Lies, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and the upcoming AppleTV+ mini series Five Days At Memorial. Bryant is best known for The CW’s Originals spinoff series Legacies.

Bryant is represented by APA, as well as Kate Linden Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Nordling is represented by APA and Principal Entertainment LA. Floyd is represented by Sovereign Talent and South West Artists Group.