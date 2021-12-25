LeBron James Indicates Skepticism On Current Covid-19 Panic In The NBA On Eve Of League’s Big Day

The King is not amused.

Lakers forward LeBron James tweaked the NBA today by posting a new version of the “Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man” meme on Instagram. The image of the three super-heroes were labled as Covid-19, the flu, and the common cold.

The cryptic message was that the NBA is being a tad too aggressive on its Covid-19 protocols, which have seen some of its biggest names sidelined because of presumed exposure, even if they have not contracted the disease.

The Lakers are currently missing head coach Frank Vogel and players Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves because of league Covid-19 protocols. Tomorrow, in the Lakers’ big showdown aainst the Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets, forward Kevin Durant will not be playing for New York, yet another victim of the league ruling.

The league’s current Covid-19 protocols call for a 10-day quarantine if exposed to a carrier for the coronavirus. Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the stars who have recently been affected by the protocols.

The NBA and its players association is reportedly negotiating to reduce the quarantine time if a player tests negative. If they reach a last-minute agreement, that could allow Durant and several others stars to play Christmas Day, one of the biggest days of the year on the league calendar.