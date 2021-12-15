‘Law & Order’: Odelya Halevi Joins NBC Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) has been tapped as a series regular on NBC’s revival of Law & Order. She will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in the 21st season of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama, which premieres Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup.

Israeli-born Halevi joins a long tradition of female ADAs on Law & Order that includes such actors as Jill Hennessy, Carey Lowell, Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Röhm, Annie Parisse, and, most recently, Alana de la Garza, who is currently a series regular on another Dick Wolf series, FBI.

Halevi joins fellow new Law & Order main cast additions, Jeffrey Donovan, who plays an NYPD detective, Hugh Dancy, who also plays an Assistant District Attorney, and Camryn Manheim, who portrays Lt. Kate Dixon.

Law & Order alum Anthony Anderson is reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. Sam Waterston has been in negotiations to return as DA Jack McCoy.

The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Halevi recently wrapped a major recurring role on Freeform’s Good Trouble and also had an arc on the Prime Video series Good Girls Revolt. Her resume includes guest starring appearances in New Girl, Mike and Molly, Midnight, Texas, NCIS, MacGyver and Why Women Kill. On the feature side, Halevi has a role opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming DC Entertainment film Black Adam. She is repped by Global Artists Agency, ATN Entertainment and Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis