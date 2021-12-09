Lauren Townsend Joins Fox Corporation As SVP Communications

Former Starz head of communications Lauren Townsend has been named SVP of Communications for Fox Corporation. Townsend, who will be based in Los Angeles, will start Jan. 3, reporting to Fox Corp. Chief Communications Officer Brian Nick.

Townsend, a respected veteran TV PR executive, is currently a consultant at Hulu, handling communications. Before that, she spent two and a half years as EVP, Communications at Starz.

During her tenure, Townsend shaped the Lionsgate-owned communications strategy as it evolved from a U.S. premium cable network into a global premium streaming platform in 50 countries. She spearheaded global PR campaigns for Starz Original series as well as high-profile exclusive acquisition titles on the platform and crafted messaging to establish the Starzplay brand and drive subscribers in the international territories.

During her time at Starz, Townsend oversaw the execution of publicity campaigns for the highly rated final two seasons of the network’s No. 1 series Power as well as the launch of the expanded Power Universe, led by Power Book II: Ghost. Additionally she set the publicity and awards strategy for the Starz Originals slate, including recent seasons of the globally popular series Outlander, breakout new series P-Valley, Hightown, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult and The Spanish Princess.

Townsend’s oversight also included the company’s internal communications, pro-social, creative diversity and government affairs activities.

Prior to joining Starz, Townsend served as VP Media & Talent Relations at Sony Pictures TV, where she led campaigns for such series as The Good Doctor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Sneaky Pete, The Goldbergs, One Day at a Time and Shark Tank, as well as movies, miniseries, first-run syndication and international distribution across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms worldwide. She started her career in NBC publicity.