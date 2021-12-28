Charlie Hunnam-Mel Gibson Action Comedy ‘Last Looks’ Gets February Release Date In RLJE Films Deal

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to Last Looks, an action comedy toplined by Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson. Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star in the pic, directed by Tim Kirkby (Brockmire) and originally titled Waldo after the lead character in Howard Michael Gould’s L.A. detective novel series on which the film is based.

RLJE Films is planning a February release day-and-date in theaters and on VOD.

Adapted by Gould (Mr. 3000) and named after the first book in his three-book series, Last Looks introduces to the big screen Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened.

The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and preschool teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name, or confirming his guilt.

The pic, from Romulus Entertainment, was produced by Brad Feinstein (Bruised), Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Steven Shainberg (Rupture) and Christina Weiss Lurie (Persuasion).

RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward negotiated the deal with Romulus’ Feinstein on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We’re delighted to release Last Looks next year,” Ward said. “We cannot wait to work with the film’s amazing cast who will take audiences through this unique ‘whodunit’ adventure.”