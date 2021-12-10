‘Search Party’s Sabrina Jalees Lands NYC-Set Comedy Series At Peacock With Greg Berlanti As EP

EXCLUSIVE: Search Party writer Sabrina Jalees has landed a single-camera comedy, set in New York City, at Peacock.

The streamer is developing Landing, which comes from Greg Berlanti’s company Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Jalees, who created the series, will write and exec produce with Berlanti exec producing alongside his partners David Madden and Sarah Schechter.

Landing is an ensemble comedy that follows a family of queer friends in their mid-20s living in Brooklyn trying to get somewhere and be someone before they’re priced out of their apartments and their dreams. Inspired by Jalees’ life, the comedy is about a group of young people all vying to make their mark — but for now, they’ll settle for making eye contact with the hot bartender.

Jalees, who wrote and served as an executive story editor on HBO Max’s millennial dramedy Search Party, has also co-produced Netflix’s Human Resources, Warner Bro.’ Harley Quinn and Apple’s Fraggle Rock reboot.

She can be seen as a judge on Roast Battle Canada and in Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup. She has also worked on NBC’s Crowded and Powerless, and appeared in Transparent, Adam Devine’s House Party and Best Week Ever.

Jalees is repped by WME, Sam Saifer at Mosaic and JR McGiniess at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.